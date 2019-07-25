Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,206,000 after acquiring an additional 699,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NYSE DPZ traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,655. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

