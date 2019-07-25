Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.26

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 4015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $515.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 87,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $850,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,119,054 shares of company stock worth $10,225,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 620,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

