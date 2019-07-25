DraftCoin Trading Down 39.5% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $131,715.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,608,160 coins and its circulating supply is 8,608,160 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

