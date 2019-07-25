DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVF stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.84.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

