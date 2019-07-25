DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 12.85 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

