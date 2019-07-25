Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

