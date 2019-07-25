E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.95

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.63. E.On shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 6,336 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

