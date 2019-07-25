Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 253,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after purchasing an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Olivier Leonetti bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at $10,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $81.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

