Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Stock Position Lessened by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,320,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 180,383 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

NYSE EXG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 455,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

