Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 484802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.15%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ECHO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.