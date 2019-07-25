Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 3.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,015,097,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,199,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $261,004,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $198.33. The stock had a trading volume of 725,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $200.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

