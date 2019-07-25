Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $424.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 424.50 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.55), with a volume of 989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.50 ($5.51).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.89. The stock has a market cap of $544.49 million and a PE ratio of 79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.