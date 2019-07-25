Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.55.

EW traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 690,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $143,970.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $1,184,299.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,895 shares of company stock worth $29,555,839. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

