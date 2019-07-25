Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.45 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.55.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $212.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $143,970.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after acquiring an additional 780,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $559,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 202,248 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

