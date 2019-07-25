Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,782 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $861,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $287,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.02. 1,058,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,872. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

