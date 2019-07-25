Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $86,099.00 and $40.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.02214259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 76.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.