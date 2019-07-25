Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $430,663,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,396,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,518,000 after acquiring an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $500,140.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 132,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,547. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

