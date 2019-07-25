Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

ESRT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 1,185,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.76. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

