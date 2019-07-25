Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 187,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,942. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.73. Employers has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $25,026.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,076.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 2,363.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 1,287.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

