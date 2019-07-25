EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,720 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 33,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,331. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

