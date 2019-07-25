Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Enova International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.94 EPS.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 522,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Enova International has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Enova International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.