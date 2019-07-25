Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.89.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,037.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,942 shares of company stock worth $53,343,721. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura reduced their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

