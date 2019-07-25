Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.00. 17,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.82. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

