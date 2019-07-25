Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Makes New $332,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.87. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.