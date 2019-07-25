Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 420 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.20. 2,676,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283,778. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $2,604,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,326.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,437,934 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

