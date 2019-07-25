Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.86

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 15606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

