EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $504,826,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $279,700,000 after buying an additional 733,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 604,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after buying an additional 486,443 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,204. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.26.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

