EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,278. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $104.77 and a twelve month high of $198.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $2,491,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,490 shares in the company, valued at $284,662,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 611,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.