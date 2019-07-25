EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

EQM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.08 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,152,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,422,000 after buying an additional 2,797,626 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 501.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 408,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 340,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,854,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 114,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

