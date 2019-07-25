Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 148,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.10 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.