Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-4.22 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.12-4.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.06. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.