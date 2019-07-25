Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.12-4.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.82. 10,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.31%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.