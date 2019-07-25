Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $24.48. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

