Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.33% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 9,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $498,249.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,222.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $95,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,279. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,798,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,735,000 after buying an additional 159,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,828,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,861,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,578,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,985,000 after acquiring an additional 137,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

