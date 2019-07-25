Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Gregg A. Seibert sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $482,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

