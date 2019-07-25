Eumundi Group (ASX:EBG) Stock Price Down 1%

Eumundi Group Ltd. (ASX:EBG) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), approximately 2,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.61.

About Eumundi Group (ASX:EBG)

Eumundi Group Limited engages in hotel management and retail property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment sells packaged alcoholic beverages through its retail outlets; sells food and alcoholic beverages on premise through bars and restaurants; and operates licensed gaming venues.

