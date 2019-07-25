EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,903.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $445,903.00 and $93.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 29,069,119 coins and its circulating supply is 24,944,413 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.