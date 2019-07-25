Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Up 1.2%

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 189.95 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 189.75 ($2.48), 2,134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 million and a P/E ratio of 66.96.

In other news, insider Paul Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,952.18).

Everyman Media Group Company Profile (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

