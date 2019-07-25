Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 35,502 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.59.

CRBP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $393.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.99% and a negative net margin of 1,219.36%. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

