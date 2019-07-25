Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 4,123 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 35,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 102,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 14,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 58,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

