Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 431,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,325. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock worth $4,728,806. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

