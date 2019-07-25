Exane Derivatives Has $269,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,912 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

