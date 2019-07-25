Exane Derivatives Has $369,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.