Exane Derivatives Invests $315,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,223. The company has a quick ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. The firm had revenue of $801.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.82 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 76.19% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s revenue was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

