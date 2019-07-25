Exane Derivatives Sells 1,180 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Metlife were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Metlife by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Metlife by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 1,021,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

