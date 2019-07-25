Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 2,338,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,065. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 34,721 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $741,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 27,596 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $552,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,703 shares of company stock worth $11,624,139 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

