Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exelon were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 58.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 310,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

