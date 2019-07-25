Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exponent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Exponent by 580.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exponent by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 150,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $68.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.