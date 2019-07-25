F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. F5 Networks updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $2.53-2.56 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.53-2.56 EPS.

FFIV stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,485. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $131.53 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Nomura upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.40 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $35,014.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 892,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,784,000 after buying an additional 75,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

