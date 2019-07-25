Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 5,800 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $72,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 81,027 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16,331.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $65.79. 1,419,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

